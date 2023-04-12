And that’s a wrap. 22-23 Adran Premier over for your Seasiders.
We went down to Pontypridd on Sunday with all positions in the conference plate already secured in what was really a ‘nothing’ game.
Despite that, we still had ambitions to beat the plate champions and make it five wins in five to top off a successful second half of the season but unfortunately fell to a 3-0 defeat to a very good Ponty side.
The league this year has been the most competitive yet.
It’s been hard to predict results in any game on any given Sunday.
It just goes to show how far the standard of the league has come and how each team has improved in recent years.
It’s an exciting time for women’s football in Wales and it is only going to get better and better.
If you didn’t manage to make it down to Park Avenue on a Sunday afternoon this season, make sure you put it on the to-do list for September – it’s not to be missed!
More than anything I’d just like to thank everyone who has turned up to support us this season.
It’s been great to see so many faces, old and new, at Park Avenue and we hope that we have done you proud
We can’t wait to step out onto the pitch one last time for the season on 21 April at Llanidloes for the Central Wales Cup final and fingers crossed we will be bringing home some silverware for us all to celebrate.