Football can give you the best feelings in the world, but can give you the lowest of lows. Unfortunately for us, Sunday ended up being the latter, and it’s going to take some time to shake off the way we all feel right now.
The most frustrating day. We put ourselves in a position where Sunday could have been the best day of our lives - the highlight of my career.
13 years at Aberystwyth, a long 12-year wait to reach the FAW Women's Cup semi-final again, and we blew it.
To get ourselves there and lose 3-0 the way we did was so disappointing.
Credit to Briton Ferry, the better side on the day - best of luck in the final.
The support for us in Richmond Park on Sunday was incredible and it was great to see some new faces there too.
A huge thank you to everyone who made the trip, including our mascots from Ysgol Bro Myrddin.
Thanks also to our travel partners Mid Wales Travel for laying on a bus for us there and back, and to our travel sponsors Vale Holiday Parks for covering our transport costs. We are so grateful.
We really wanted to repay you all for your backing with a place in that cup final.
It’s going to take huge character to dust ourselves down from this and be ready for a huge game next Sunday at home against Pontypridd who sit five points above us in fifth in the Adran Premier.
Come along to Park Avenue (kick-off 2pm) - we'll look forward to seeing you there.