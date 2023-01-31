There's a real power in the badge of a football club. With Swansea City, the Genero Adran Premier defending champions, in town on Sunday, there was a buzz of excitement and interest - but we showed we deserve to be right up there at the top table and talked about in the same breath as the big hitters.
Having travelled to Cardiff Met on Wednesday night, we set up with a few tired legs and without solid centre half Elin Jones and midfield maestro Shauna Chambers - both injured in the previous Sunday's game against Cardiff City. The odds were stacked against us, but this group is special, and nothing is ever impossible.
We went 1-0 up through an Emily Thomas special but Swansea responded with two goals before the half. Did my team give up? Do they ever?! On 48 minutes Amy Jenkins put us equal and we saw it out for a well-deserved draw and performance to be proud of. That’s four draws in five games against the Swans for us Black and Greens.
Thanks to the Penrhyncoch Brownies who chanted throughout and kept us going. It was also a pleasure to see Ben Lake MP there donning his Aberystwyth scarf!
We look forward to a restful weekend before two huge semi-final Sundays on the 12th and 19th February. Details to follow - save the dates!