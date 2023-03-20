Emily Thomas’ first-half left-foot finish earned us three points in a 1-0 win down in Abergavenny on Sunday.
That means that we are now safe from relegation in the Adran Premier.
You might think that means that the girls will be able to relax, but we still have our sights set on that fifth spot!
We are currently six points behind Pontypridd, with three games to go.
We’re going to have to beat them away from home, and hope they drop points against Abergavenny or Barry, but the belief in camp is not lost, and we want to make sure we finish the season strong.
We left Aberystwyth at 9.45am on Sunday and didn’t return to the homeland until 8pm, meaning our mothers spent Mothering Sunday without their daughters, and little Libby (daughter to left back Lucie Gwilt) spent it without her mother!
This is something our mums are used to and accept without question.
They know football comes first. We are ever grateful to them for their support and encouragement.
The mums that do the travelling to taxi or to support, the mums that comment on our socials, the mums that text us after every game to check in, win or lose: those mothers, of all mothers, deserve to be spoilt that day the most.
I was lucky enough to share a takeaway with mine when we got home. Happy Mothers’ Day to all the mums of our team, and to my mum, Kath!
We love you all!