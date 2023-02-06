Well, wasn’t Sunday a day and a half for the Genero Adran Premier? Pontypridd had finished their fixtures and were sitting happily in fourth spot, three points ahead of TNS who hosted Abergavenny on the final day. If TNS wanted to leapfrog Ponty and make it into the top half ahead of the league splitting, they needed to win by four goals or more - and that's exactly what they did, scoring their fourth in the 88th minute to secure the 4-0 win and fourth position.