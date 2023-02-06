Well, wasn’t Sunday a day and a half for the Genero Adran Premier? Pontypridd had finished their fixtures and were sitting happily in fourth spot, three points ahead of TNS who hosted Abergavenny on the final day. If TNS wanted to leapfrog Ponty and make it into the top half ahead of the league splitting, they needed to win by four goals or more - and that's exactly what they did, scoring their fourth in the 88th minute to secure the 4-0 win and fourth position.
Last season, that was us - getting the job done at Port Talbot away, followed by the bus ride of all bus rides home. Today we’ve had a game-less day, which for me consisted of a bike ride and a slap-up Sunday dinner - nice, yes, but nothing compared to that celebration bus last year, and we’re left a bit deflated to not be in the mix this time round.
It’s not all doom and gloom for Aber Town. The girls are determined to have something to show for all of the hard work that we’ve put into this season - and rumour has it that you get to lift a trophy if you finish top of the plate conference (that is, top of the bottom half of the league).
And we look forward now to two - yes, TWO! - cup semi-finals, the first one in the Genero Adran Trophy against Cardiff Met away this coming Sunday. That's closely followed by one in the FAW Women's Cup against Briton Ferry, to be played on neutral ground in Carmarthen.
Would I rather finish in the top four or get to a cup final? I’ll let you know when I know what it feels like to get there.
