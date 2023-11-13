This week saw us take the long away trip to sunny Rhyl in the last 16 of the Bute Energy Welsh Cup. There is always something about an away trip in cups that is nostalgic. Rhyl have brilliant history within the domestic game and it was nice to go back to see some familiar faces. Our girls came out on top with a 8-0 win on a heavy pitch. Into the hat for the next round we go. This will be played on 10 December, with the draw taking place this Friday.
Any cup competition for a small club like ours is important in keeping the club going. The financial prizes – although comparatively small – that are up for grabs in the Welsh Cup and Adran Trophy go to keeping a club like ours afloat. As always, we are punching above our weight, with teams in our league having massive financial backing while “little old Aber” have to work hard to bring in every penny. However, great cup runs are a step in the right direction to helping with that. We reached two semi-finals last year, with a great Welsh Cup run and losing to the eventual winners of the Adran Trophy. Disappointingly, both the results didn’t go our way but we are working hard to make it right.
For me cup competitions like this give us a chance to play the youngsters so they get a taste of the higher level. This is extremely important for their development and confidence. And of course it’s also about trying to gain momentum to try and remain competitive in the league. Our next cup match is in the Adran Trophy against a well organised Adran North side Connah’s Quay, who we beat last season. They will be looking to rewrite that history when we face them away on 3 December.
This will be the last of our four away matches that has seen us travel the whole of Wales (unless we get another away draw in the Welsh Cup). We know we’re at home to face the reigning champions of the Adran Premier, Cardiff City on 17 December. We hope to see you in Park Avenue to see us return home and celebrate our Her Game Too matchday of action, promoting women’s football and women in football.
But first, next week, we face an in form Barry Town away. Thank you for your support.