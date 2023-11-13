Any cup competition for a small club like ours is important in keeping the club going. The financial prizes – although comparatively small – that are up for grabs in the Welsh Cup and Adran Trophy go to keeping a club like ours afloat. As always, we are punching above our weight, with teams in our league having massive financial backing while “little old Aber” have to work hard to bring in every penny. However, great cup runs are a step in the right direction to helping with that. We reached two semi-finals last year, with a great Welsh Cup run and losing to the eventual winners of the Adran Trophy. Disappointingly, both the results didn’t go our way but we are working hard to make it right.