THERE were goals galore at St Dogmaels on Saturday as Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One leaders Ffostrasol were held 4-4.
Bleddyn Jones and Luke Evans gave the visitors a flying start but they were pegged back by Jason Williams and Adam Wiliams from the spot.
Substitutes Tomos Rogers and Cian Edwards restored their two-goal buffer but the hosts fought back again through Gwylim Rees and Jason Williams to take a share of the spoils.
Felinfach also had to settle for a point after their 1-1 draw against visitors Llechryd.
Joe Jenkins gave the Cae y Felin hosts the lead on the stroke of half time but Liam Jenkins levelled with a back post header from a corner.
A Llion Williams strike secured Cardigan Town’s 1-0 win at Llanboidy whilst Crannog were 2-1 winners at Dewi Stars thanks to Andrii Solyliak and Kenneth Evans after Ryan Busby had given the hosts the lead.
Crymych also won 2-1 against Lampeter Town helped by Riley Lovell’s own goal after Tomos Davies had given them the lead on the half hour. Regan Jones pulled one back for the visitors but it was too little too late.
Division Two leaders Newcastle Emlyn were 3-0 winners against Aberaeron Reserves and they got the job done early with goals by Llywelyn James (2) and Ayrton Morgan.
Maesglas beat bottom-of-the-table Crymych Reserves 2-0 with second-half strikes by Dylan Karliciuk and Marcus Dean whilst Aberporth Stanley Thomas’ 80th minute goal proved decisive against Pencader United.
It was a close game at Llechryd Reserves after goals by Rhodri Ifan Jones and Jacque Beauchamp had put visitors Felinfach Reserves in a strong position.
Llechryd clawed their way back through Ricky Woods on 79 minutes but the visitors held on.
In Division Three, leaders Lampeter Town Reserves spread the goals around with Meredydd Davies, Gethin Hunter, Gethin Edwards, Osian Williams and Nick Griffiths netting in their 5-1 win at Llanon who replied through Connor Murphy.
It was 1-1 between Crannog Reserves and St Dogmaels, Gareth Wyn Jones with the lead taker for Crannog cancelled out by Kyle Noble on the hour.
And it was the same scoreline at Pencader United Reserves after visitors Llanboidy Reserves missed two first half penalties before taking the lead on the stroke of half time.
Sebastian Davies-Wigley equalised in the second half.
Goals by Caleb Davies and Dean Jones sealed Llandysul Reserves’ 2-1 against visitors Bargod Rangers Reserves who hit back through Tomos Edwards.
Corris United progressed to the next round of the Dai Dynamo Memorial Cup, winning 3-2 against a young Llandysul side.
Aidan Roberts and Louis Roberts (2) put the Quarrymen in control before Dysul made a game of it with replies by Osian Mason-Evans and Jamie Hartley.