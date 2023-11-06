One of the best things about being part of a community club like Aberystwyth Town Women is the activities we do with some of the area’s young people.
We have a video clip from ten years ago of our first team walking out accompanied by our mascots - mine was a feisty nine-year-old who refused to hold my hand!
That was Niamh Duggan - now my team-mate. Also in that line-up of mascots was Modlen Gwynne, now an essential part of our squad, and goalkeeper Carys Pugh-Jones, who made her senior debut for us last season before heading off to college.
Carys was back last week during half-term as one of the coaches alongside me on our ever-popular girls’ football camps.
It is brilliant to see so many girls giving our sport a go - from the tiny ones right up to the older players who are part of our girls’ development centre.
And we are really grateful to Headway Food Services, who are helping with some of the expenses of running these camps as well as subsidising some of the session fees so that girls can access football regardless of their financial background.
This week was also the official launch of our Huddle - an FAW initiative to get girls aged from 4 to 11 into football in whatever way they choose. It’s all about having fun and making friends, and I’m delighted that two of our newest recruits, Sophie Steele and Liz Norvill, signed up to do the training and help out with Huddle.
It’s always good to welcome new girls to the ATWFC family.
And if your child goes to school in Aberystwyth, there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing them soon - we’re giving assemblies and running skills sessions and looking forward to meeting them!
When you get a result on the pitch that’s tough to take - which is inevitable - it helps to remember that football is about more than that.
It’s an honour to be captain of a club that knows that - a club that brings the best game in the world to more and more people.
Thank you for your support.