This week I have to give a shout-out to 16-year-old Tirion Sedgwick, who was in the first-team squad for the first time. We have a young side, full of hunger and energy. I am so proud of how the youngsters have stepped up into a difficult league and don’t look out of place at all. In fact, they are thriving. The future sure looks bright for little old Aberystwyth Town Women.