It was another massive result for us this week with a 1-1 draw away to a tough Cardiff Met side. We also faced very tough conditions with the 23 degree heat (in October!). Nonetheless, we went out with the positivity we’ve played with all season.
Between you and me, I think Met are the team historically we struggle against the most. We have never taken a point from them, home or away. We tend to sit off them and give them too much respect. Not this time.
The first 30 minutes of the game we dominated every part of the pitch. They didn’t expect us to come out the blocks so quickly. However, the last 15 of the first half they were on top, which led to them scoring in the dying seconds. Suddenly, we’re away at Cardiff Met - and disappointed with coming in at 1-1 at half-time.
In the second half, we had our chances and they had theirs. I feel sharing the spoils this week is another step forward for us as a team. We have a team full of belief and hard work, which many teams are lacking.
This week I have to give a shout-out to 16-year-old Tirion Sedgwick, who was in the first-team squad for the first time. We have a young side, full of hunger and energy. I am so proud of how the youngsters have stepped up into a difficult league and don’t look out of place at all. In fact, they are thriving. The future sure looks bright for little old Aberystwyth Town Women.
Once again, thank you to the fans for coming out in full force for us. Loud support and our lucky mascots at every match are really making a difference and we appreciate the backing we get from our community.
We're in Bute Energy Welsh Cup action next week at Llanfair United - and then back at Park Avenue on Sunday 22nd October, when we host Wrexham. See you there.