Well, what can I say? I couldn’t be more proud of the girls again this week. Taking a point away against the champions – who, might I add, were playing in the Champions League two weeks ago – is sensational.
Every single player ran hard and tackled even harder. We set up to be aggressive and not give them an inch. That’s how you have to play when you’re playing against a good side like Cardiff.
And the game wasn’t without chances for us: Becs Mathias forced a good save from the Cardiff City keeper. But the stars of the game were centre-half Libby Isaac and goalkeeper Margot Farnes – Libby ran her heart out, with Margot making three massive saves, but the team as a whole deserves every recognition. I can’t praise them enough, from minute 1 to 90+6.
The result came from the passion the girls have to play for such a fantastic club with immense togetherness.
Every big tackle, every forced mistake from Cardiff City and every block was met with a huge roar from the girls on the pitch as well as the fantastic support from the fans.
Today the girls gave them a performance and a half!
We move on now to a home game vs Pontypridd United on Sunday (1 October) at 2pm. We’ll welcome our valued match sponsors LEB Construction as well as our hospitality sponsors Ruth’s Kitchen, plus our mascots, all drawn from our upcoming girls’ football camp that will run over half-term.
It’s also going to be our action match for Show Racism The Red Card month - showing our support and our belief that football is a sport that is for everyone and never discriminates. See you at Park Avenue!