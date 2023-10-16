This week we faced Llanfair United in the Bute Energy Welsh Cup. After last year’s cup run it was important to start this year’s competition with a win, and we travelled to the Adran North side for a 12 noon kick-off.
With a rotated squad due to suspension, niggles and tired legs, the girls came flying out of the blocks with two great team goals in the first 10 minutes.
A cheeky through ball from Niamh left me one on one with the keeper - thankfully I calmly placed it to the right side of the goal.
The second goal came from a ferocious shot from Gwen which the goalkeeper couldn’t hold and it was left for me to slot in.
However, Llanfair were tenacious and would have got a goal back if it wasn’t for Sophie Steele’s fantastic save.
The second half started much like the first finished, with us dominating the ball but not finding a breakthrough. A big group of subs saw a few girls get their first minutes in the tank for the first team this season.
It’s great to have such great depth throughout the club to be able to call on to shore up the win.
At the 58th minute we saw the captain armband back on Kel’s arm after I was substituted, with no Becs in the squad due to suspension.
The third goal came late in the second half with great play down the right hand side between Dani and Libby, who picked out a great pass that was finished off nicely by Lleucu.
So that’s another positive result on the road with a rotated and young squad - including Tirion making her first start. Into the hat for the next round now as we look forward to a massive clash with Wrexham next week.
Come down and cheer us on - Sunday, 2pm at Park Avenue.