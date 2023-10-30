We knew coming into this week’s fixture versus Swansea it would be a tough one. They are six-time champions of the highest league in Wales with a massive pool of players and a fantastic financial backing.
If you were at the game on Sunday you would be able to tell little old Aber Town are making a mark on this league this season - the Swansea girls celebrated like they won their seventh.
Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say our opposition played well. However, we battled hard with players missing through injury, and our Imi Scourfield away on international duty with the Wales U19s. A goal in the first 15 minutes for the Swans was met with a fightback from us. A chance to make it 1-1 was made from a great press but the opportunity got away from us. Disappointingly, they scored to make it 2-0 with the last kick of the first half - meaning our teamtalk was a completely different one than if it was 1-0.
We came out in the second half trying to be a little bit more aggressive and match their physicality, which worked well for 15 minutes until they added a third. Our tired legs were working hard but they had too much for us again with another goal at the 80th minute. Full time 4-0 against a side that will be challenging for the league.
However, that’s enough negativity from me. If you told me at the start of the season we would be in the position we are in now, I would have ripped your hand off - fourth in the league. We play at our best when we are the underdogs and we will continue to work hard to ensure when we take a trip down to Swansea, we will right all our wrongs. I have every faith in this team, from the players all the way to the coaching staff and beyond. I am so proud to put on that shirt week in week out for my hometown club.
Once again I would like to thank every single person that came out to watch us on Sunday. Your presence is appreciated and our aim is to make you all proud.
We move onto another tough test next week away at TNS. We will ensure we prepare well and we will work to come back home with three points.