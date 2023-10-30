However, that’s enough negativity from me. If you told me at the start of the season we would be in the position we are in now, I would have ripped your hand off - fourth in the league. We play at our best when we are the underdogs and we will continue to work hard to ensure when we take a trip down to Swansea, we will right all our wrongs. I have every faith in this team, from the players all the way to the coaching staff and beyond. I am so proud to put on that shirt week in week out for my hometown club.