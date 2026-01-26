AFTER a tough outing the previous week, Aberaeron RFC returned to the pitch with renewed determination and a point to prove, writes Arwyn Sychpant.
The club’s faithful supporters were treated to a thrilling weekend of rugby, as both Y Gwylanod and the First XV notched up hard-fought victories, reigniting hopes for a strong finish to the season.
The Curtain Raiser: Y Gwylanod Edge Athletic Aberystwyth
The action kicked off on Friday night with Y Gwylanod hosting local rivals Athletic Aberystwyth.
With the wind whipping across the field, Aberaeron made the most of the conditions in the first half.
Inside centre Glen Evans wasted no time, bursting through the defence to score an early try, coolly converted by full back Matthew Harries. The visitors, however, were not to be outdone, responding with a well-worked try midway through the half.
As the clock ticked towards half-time, Harries kept his nerve to slot a penalty, giving Aberaeron a slender five-point lead.
With the wind now against them, the home side faced a stern test in the second half.
Athletic Aberystwyth pressed hard, but Aberaeron’s defence was resolute.
Every one of the 18 players who took to the field put their bodies on the line, repelling wave after wave of attack. The scoreboard remained untouched after the break, testament to the fierce tackling and unwavering commitment on display.
Leading from the front was captain Rhys 'Bwtch' Jones, whose tireless work rate and leadership earned him Man of the Match honours. His performance embodied the spirit of Aberaeron RFC and was a key factor in securing the 10-5 victory.
Tempers flared as the contest reached its climax, but overall, the game was played in good spirits, much to the delight of the sizeable crowd. The final whistle confirmed a win for Y Gwylanod, setting the tone for the weekend.
First XV Triumph in Penclawdd – Promotion Hopes Alive
Saturday saw the First XV travel to Penclawdd for a crucial WRU Division 2 West fixture. With promotion ambitions still burning bright, Aberaeron knew only a win would suffice.
The conditions were challenging, with a strong wind making life difficult for both sides. Penclawdd used the elements to their advantage early on, slotting two penalties and pinning Aberaeron deep in their own half.
But Aberaeron refused to be cowed. Centres Rhodri and Gethin Jenkins led the charge, carrying the ball with purpose and driving the team forward. Time and again, Gethin Jenkins put in big tackles, set the tone for the midfield battle, and was deservedly named Man of the Match for his all-round display.
Three decisive attacks into the opposition 22 saw Rhodri Jenkins cross for an unconverted try, the pack earn a penalty try after a collapsed maul, and the returning
Steffan DJ Jones finish off a flowing move wide out. Penclawdd kept themselves in touch with a third penalty, but Aberaeron went into the break 17-9 ahead.
The bonus point was secured early in the second half, scrum half Rhodri Thomas darting over for a well-taken try.
Yet Penclawdd refused to roll over, their inside centre powering through for a try and their kicker adding two more penalties to keep the contest alive.
Rhodri Jenkins responded in kind, restoring Aberaeron’s eight-point cushion. As the final whistle blew, Aberaeron had edged a close encounter 27-22, showing grit and adaptability in the face of adversity, with the 4-1 try advantage showing that Aberaeron fully deserved their victory.
Looking Ahead – The Season Heats Up
With two wins in the bag and outstanding individual and team performances in both games, the club can look forward with optimism.
The squad is growing in confidence, learning to handle the demands of Division 2 West, and showing the kind of resilience that bodes well for the challenges ahead.
Next up is an away fixture at Whitland, followed by a crunch clash with promotion rivals Tycroes at Parc Drefach.
The season is bubbling away nicely, and if this weekend is anything to go by, Aberaeron’s supporters have plenty more drama and excitement to look forward to.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.