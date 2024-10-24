PWLLHELI FC announced that Carl Jones has been appointed first team manager.
The Ardal League North West outfit confirmed earlier this week that Martyn Smith had stepped down from his role as first team manager with mutual consent.
Jones has played for the club over a number of seasons and is a natural leader, on and off the pitch.
Hel brings with him a wealth of football knowledge and experience having been a professional player with Cardiff as well as being a former Wales international at under 17, 19 and 21 levels, having played alongside the likes of Gareth Bale , Aaron Ramsey and Chris Gunther.
The club's committee on the appointments said: “We are extremely excited with Carl's appointment.
“His ethos of developing young local talent alongside the established older players is everything we as a club strive to achieve.
“We wish Carl the best for this season and beyond.”
Jones said: “I'm delighted to be appointed first team manager of my boyhood club and I'm looking forward to sharing my ideas and philosophy with the team this week.
"For now, my aim is to help the team climb the table and challenge in the league.
“I will be working with a great backroom team to develop an environment that gets the best out of the players on and off the pitch."
On Smith’s departure the club posted: “As a club we are extremely grateful for the massive commitment he has shown over the last five years, a period that has seen the club being promoted to tier three alongside some unforgettable wins.
“Diolch am bopeth Martyn.”