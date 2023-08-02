A quickly-taken Carl Jones free kick gave Pwllheli the edge in a 2-1 win against visitors Llangefni Town.
Pwllheli 2 Llangefni Town 1, Welsh Cup qualifying round one
After a pretty even first half, the Rec hosts took the lead through on 67 minutes when Jones latched on to Steffan Toplis' looping header.
With two defenders in front of him and seemingly little danger, he ghosted between the two Town players and produced a composed finish past keeper Tyler Jones.
Town hit back through Matty Jones from a corner with a quarter of an hour and it was game on again.
But Pwllheli responded from the restart when they awarded a free kick on the edge of the area after a clumsy tackle by Tyler Jones.
Jones took the free kick early and caught Town napping as the ball curled into the back if the net leaving the islanders furious that the goal had been allowed to stand.
It was no less than Pwllheli deserved though after they created the best chances on the day.