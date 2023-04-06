Locals who have been following Aberystwyth Town for a while will have recognised the surname of the goalkeeper making her first full start in the Genero Adran Premier last Sunday.
Sixteen-year-old Carys Pugh-Jones has become a vital part of the Aber Town Women squad this season - and with first choice Elen Valentine out injured, she stepped between the sticks for the last home game of the season versus Abergavenny, keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 win.
Inspired by her maternal aunt - also a goalkeeper - Pugh-Jones is the third generation of her paternal family to represent the club.
"My great-uncle Bryan was a player for Aberystwyth Town for years," she says, "then my dad played for the reserves, and my brother played for the academy and is now the sports therapist. It's always really been in our blood to be Aberystwyth Town."
And Carys' commitment to the cause can't be doubted - during the 2022/23 season she has not just played for the first team, but for the under-19s, and the boys' academy.
That's alongside helping out at the club's holiday camps for girls - and she's about to start her UEFA C licence as a step towards to one of her career ambitions, coaching at the highest level.
"This season has been a rollercoaster. It's good experience, and now it's coming to a close and I'm not really stopping - I'm straight into revision for my exams and maintaining a good level of fitness so I'm ready to start straight back for next season. I've loved every single team I've played for!"