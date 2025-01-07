BALA boss Colin Caton has been shortlisted for December JD Cymru Premier manager of the month.
An undefeated month for Bala Town saw Caton’s side claim seven points from nine with victories over champions The New Saints and Barry Town United before being held to a Boxing Day draw with Aberystwyth Town.
Also shortlisted for the award are:
Andy Dyer – Briton Ferry Llansawel
Victories over Newtown and Cardiff Met before a New Year’s Eve draw with Barry Town United meant that Briton Ferry Llansawel moved into 2025 just one point from safety. Andy Dyer’s squad suffered with a number of injuries early in the season but now look stronger.
Rhys Griffiths – Penybont
Despite dropping down to second, Penybont were undefeated throughout December with wins over Haverfordwest County and Barry Town before a 2-2 draw with Cardiff Met.
Caernarfon Town’s Louis Lloyd has made the cut for the player’s award.
The 21-year old played every minute of every game for the Canaries and scored four goals, including a brace in the 3-2 win over Barry Town United. Lloyd has now scored 10 goals in 20 JD Cymru Premier appearances this season.
Also shortlisted:
Alex Gammond – Briton Ferry Llansawel
The captain led by example in December and scored a late winner in the 2-1 victory over Newtown at the start of the month. The 30-year old central defender then delivered a commanding display against Cardiff Met and played a key role in his side keeping a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw with Barry Town United.
Rhys Hughes – Connah’s Quay Nomads
The Nomads scored eight league goals during December with Rhys Hughes adding three to his own personal tally. Following his penalty in the 1-1 draw with Caernarfon Town, Hughes scored twice and provided an assist in the 7-2 Boxing Day victory over Flint Town United.