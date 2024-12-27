Aberystwyth Town 0 Bala Town 0
JD Cymru Premier
ABER’S improved home form continued with a vital point gained from a goalless draw with Bala at Park Avenue on Thursday.
Town’s first clean sheet since August was earned on the back of a superb defensive performance, with home centre back Louis Bradford probably just shading the man of the match award for a dominant performance.
In front of a strong Boxing Day crowd of 426, the hosts started well with some territorial dominance, but although Zac Hartley had an effort blocked Bala defended their box well.
Jack Thorn and Bradford cleared some early set pieces from the visitors, then down the other end Rico Patterson and Niall Flint combined to send in a cross which just evaded Johnnie Evans.
Aeron Edwards saw a tame effort fielded by Dave Jones in the home goal, and a left wing cross just evaded Osebi Abadaki at the back post.
With Town’s midfield trio of Patterson, Liam Walsh and Ben Davies battling well clear cut chances were limited, with both defences solidly repelling corners and free kicks.
Evans swivelled and sent in a low shot which deflected back to Joel Torrance, then right at the death Patterson’s corner was back headed by Thorn to Evans, but his effort flew over for a half time score of 0-0.
Into the second half and some brave defending by Thorn denied Bala an opener, then Bradford pulled out a huge block to deny Louis Robles an effort on goal.
Defences remained on top with Joe Malkin heading a half chance wide for Bala, then Evans spotted Torrance off his line and attempted an audacious lob from distance, which the keeper fielded well in front of a baying Nark’s corner.
Liam Walsh blocked an effort by Lassana Mendes, then Torrance pulled off a brilliant double stop to deny Bradford’s header, then Thorn’s tap in at the far post.
Sub John Owen sent in a testing ball but Torrance was again out well to deny Flint, then Jones made a brilliant instinctive save to parry a deflected left wing cross from Bala, and Edwards’ shot was deflected for a corner.
Bradford made two more excellent clearances, Nathan Peate headed wide for Bala, Jones calmly collected a right wing cross and then saved from Mendes right at the death to guarantee the scoreless draw.
The point gained yesterday leaves Aber just three points from safety, and a run of two wins and two draws at home have given the Black and Greens a platform to believe, and an optimistic outlook going into the New Year.
Aber’s next game is away to Haverfordwest County who return to the Bridge Meadow ground on New Year’s Day (2.30pm) whilst Bala host Caernarfon Town on Tuesday (12.30pm).