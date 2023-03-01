Llanidloes Town picked up a battling three points at Penrhyncoch to move one point ahead of Bow Street at the top of the FAW Cymru Reserves Central League table.
With the Magpies not having a fixture to play, the Daffs took a 2-1 lead into the break at Cae Baker and held on in the second half to seal the win.
Gregg Brown broke the deadlock on seven minutes which was cancelled by Zac Davies midway through the half.
Rhys Evans netted what turned out to be the winner on 33 minutes.
Bow Street remain favourites to take the title with three games in hand on Llani.
Goals by Cameron Mills, Warren McFadden and a Callum Evans own goal gave Rhayader Town a 3-0 win at Llanfair United whilst Builth Wells were 3-1 winners at Llandrindod Wells.
Taylor Bradley gave the hosts the lead but Builth hit back through David Thomas and Jack Hughes before substitute Ben Phillips netted at the wrong end of the pitch in the closing stages to seal the home side’s fate.
Fixtures:
1 March - Llandrindod Wells v LLanidloes Town; Welshpool v Dolgellau Athletic.
4 March - Caersws v Builth Wells.
8 March - Caersws v Rhayader Town; Penrhyncocgh v Llandrindod Wells