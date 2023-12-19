PENPARCAU eased to a comfortable 5-1 Central Wales Challenge Cup win at Meifod with a fine team display.
Ciaran Evans’ goal was all that separated the two teams at the break and he doubled their tally six minutes into the new half.
Zakh Ward-Penn-Harrigan equalised on the hour but Arky finished strongly with goals by Elwyn Edwards, substitute Matthew Davies and Mark Gornall.
Tregaron Turfs took the bragging rights in the local derby at Llanilar after an entertaining tussle finished 4-2 in their favour.
The hosts led 2-1 at the hour mark with a couple of strikes by Guto Roberts either side of Paul James’ equaliser.
But Turfs closed the match with goals by Joshua Taylor, Ryan Davies and James.