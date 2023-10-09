Tregaron Turfs turned on the style on Saturday romping to a 7-1 win over Berriew in the Central Wales Cup, this following a 2-1 win the previous Saturday against Berriew in the Welsh Amateur Cup.
The Turfs led 2-0 at the break thanks to Gwion Evans and livewire Liam Jones and there was no respite for Berriew in the second half. Ryan Davies netted a hat-trick - two penalties and an exquisite chip over the keeper from 18 yards whilst sub Josh Davies also bagged a brace.
Iwan Walsh got a consolation goal for Berriew midway through the half.
A Guto Roberts goal on the hour saw Llanilar through to the next round after a tightly contested tie at Tywyn Bryncrug whilst Newtown Development were 5-0 winners at Lampeter Town with George Hughes firing four goals past keeper Heulyn Jones.
Goals by Jack Williams (2), Thomas Evans and Robert Hartshorn gave Montogmery Town a comfortable 4-0 win against Dyffryn Banw whilst Four Crosses edged a seven-goal thriller at Waterloo Rovers.
Will Howard netted the winner on 77 minutes, his second goal of the afternoon, after earlier scores by Joe Wilkinson, Jacob Edwards with Ryan Ellis, Thomas Ellis and Dylan Walton replying for the hosts.
On Sunday, Kerry won 6-0 against visitors Builth Wells thanks to Richard Davies (3), Barry Bellis, Jamie Huxley and Xavier Matisse whilst goals by Gregory Pryce, Charlie Humphreys and Adam Putson secured hosts Abermule’s 3-0 success against Radnor Valley.