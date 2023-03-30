BARMOUTH & Dyffryn returned to the top of the table after overcoming visitors Carno 3-1 in the Central Wales League - North.
Carno took a shock lead in the 53rd minute with a stunning long distance effort by Samuel Barker which gave home keeper Tyler Andrews no chance.
But a superb header from Stephen Bratt brought Barmouth back level within 60 seconds.
The Magpies took the lead 10 minutes later when Paul Lewis calmly passed the ball in to the net having found himself one-on-one with keeper Oli Lewis.
And the hotshot netted his 34th of the league campaign to give the Wern Mynach side some breathing space on the way towards another three points.
Manager Iolo Owen said: “Excellent result after going down 1-0 in the second half.
“This was a game that we were expected to win but the resilience of Carno made life difficult.
“We created many chances but lacked imagination in the attacking third. Steve Bratt brought us even heading the ball at the far post and the other goals came from our prolific goalscorer, Paul Lewis.”
He added: “We are back at the top of the league and will be looking forward to our challenges in April and May.
“During mid week we won an exciting semi final against Tywyn. We have to treat every game as a cup final with the league championship within reach as we have two games against Kerry.”
Barmouth are currently two points ahead of Kerry having played three more games.
Four Crosses caused the upset of the day with a 5-2 win against visitors, third placed Llansantffraid Village.
Jordan Dean and Thomas Evans gave the hosts an early two-goal lead before Zack Davies pulled one back for Llan on 13 minutes.
Billy Clarke restored the Foxen Manor side’s two-goal cushion 10 minutes later and that’s the way it stayed at the break.
Clarke bagged his brace as the game entered the final 15 minutes but Khyam Wyton hit back moments later.
The result was finally put to bed when substitute Rhys Owen netted the home side’s fifth in added time.
A Tomos Jones goal on 50 minutes gave Abermule a point at Waterloo Rovers who led 1-0 at the break through Owain Richards whilst basement side Berriew won 3-2 at Meifod.
Andrew Gwilt’s goal for the hosts midway through the first half was cancelled out by Joseph Evans on the hour and Berriew nudged ahead through Sion Wilde five minutes later.
The hosts’ Philip Hughes was given his matching orders on 73 minutes for a second caution and the 10 men paid the price on 82 minutes when Kofi Davies slotted home a penalty past Ewan James.
Zakh Ward-Penn-Harrigan pulled one back for Meifod within seconds of the restart but it was too little too late.