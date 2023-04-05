BARMOUTH’S Central Wales League North title aspirations took a huge hit as they were beaten 2-1 by frontrunners Kerry at Wern Mynach on Saturday.
The Magpies conceded two goals in the first 10 minutes which ultimately proved too much to come back from in a lively top-of-the-table encounter.
Luke Mumford and Ethan Holloway put the visitors in the driving seat early.
But then momentum swung Barmouth’s way when Paul Lewis curled in a stunning free kick 10 minutes before the break.
With a strong wind behind them, the hosts kept running at the Kerry defence and although they went close several times they were denied by a combination of determined defending, solid goalkeeping and the woodwork.
Manager Iolo Owen said: “Giving two goals away in the first 10 minutes did not help our quest for the league championship but we re grouped and came back strongly.
“Paul scored from an excellent free kick and we were back in the game before half time.
“In the second half we dominated the game but could not score. Our passing was excellent as our midfield engine went into overdrive.
“But, you win games by scoring goals. “
Next up for Barmouth is the Emrys Morgan Cup final against Tregaron Turfs, this Good Friday at Caersws (2.30pm).
Tywyn Bryncrug scored a magnificent seven goals against visitors Llansantffraid Village.
Goals by Nick Williams, James Morgan and substitute Iwan Richards gave them a health advantage at the break with Aled Jones, Mark Edmondson, David Jenkins and Richards with his second adding to their tally in the second half.
George Davies Michael Humphreys (3), Ryan Evans, Gregory Pryce, Tomas Jones 3), Aron James, and Oliver Jones were on the scoresheet s Abermule hammered Llanfyllin Town 11-1.
Bishops Castle won 2-1 at Four Crosses thanks to goals by Martyn Ziemann and Toby Mills, Christopher Dyke replying for the hosts.
Henry O’Donnell and Jake O’Donnell gave Forden United the early advantage against Montgomery Town but the visitors roared back to win with goals by Ryan Jehu, a Ben Davies own goal and a stoppage time winner by Charlie Kinsey.