BOW Street Reserves came very close to securing an excellent Central Wales League South victory on Saturday, which would have broken an eight-match unbeaten run for Caersws Development.
However, they were denied all three points as the visitors scored a last gasp equaliser.
The Magpies opened the scoring through a superb James Mwenda goal, carrying the ball from just over the half way line before chipping the keeper from the edge of the box.
Caersws came out of the blocks very well at the start of the second half and scored an excellent equaliser through Jared Marks, before Garmon Nutting restored Street’s lead with a low drive.
With time running out the Cae Piod hosts gave away a needless free kick which saw the ball launched into a packed box, and somehow ending up in the back of the net, Nathan Gray with the final touch.
Street caretaker manager Huw Bates said after the game: “We didn’t manage those last few seconds very well, but in the grand scheme of things we’ve got far bigger fish to fry.
“We can still take massive positives from some of the individual performances out there, and ultimately it’s another 90 minutes in the bank ahead of our semi-final at the end of the month.”
Llanilar stayed one point behind Bow Street in 10th place following their 2-0 win at Hay St Marys.
Shaun Wyn Jones gave Llan the lead on the stroke of half time before Trystan Jones doubled their advantage on 80 minutes moments after coming off the bench as a replacement for Sion Pugh.
Ffostrasol, in second place, moved three points clear of Tregaron Turfs with a 3-0 win at Builth Wells Reserves.
Callum Shirt gave the visitors the lead midway through the first half and went on to notch his hat-trick after the break.