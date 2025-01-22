PENRHYNCOCH Reserves picked up three points against a well drilled Bont side in an eight-goal Central Wales League South thriller last night.
Bont were full of confidence after Saturday’s performance where only a late goal by champions elect Knigthon Town prevented them from sealing a famous win.
The Roosters took an early lead through Liam Jaques at Cae Baker but the visitors hit back moments later with an equaliser by Jordan Perry before the league’s top scorer Gavin Evans gave them the lead on 17 minutes with his 28th goal of the campaign.
It was end-to-end stuff and Christopher Wilkins’ leveller on the stroke of half time set up the second half nicely.
The hosts had the momentum now and reaped the reward with Cai Williams and Wilkins giving them a commanding 4-2 lead.
Dion Davies reduced the deficit before the hour and the result was in doubt until Ifan Burrell slotted in Pen’s fifth goal in the last minute.