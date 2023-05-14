CHAMPIONS Radnor Valley ended their Central Wales League South campaign with win number 19, but they were made to sweat for the points against a determined Aberystwyth University outfit.
Played at Bow Street’s Cae Piod, the ‘away’ side took the lead through Joseph Price on the quarter hour mark only for the students hit back through Progress Iyinbor 10 minutes later.
Callum Matthews restored the Goats’ advantage on 35 minutes and they nudged further ahead when Price bagged his brace early in the second half.
The uni side pulled one back from the penalty spot but any hopes of a comeback were ended when the visitors netted two quick goals midway through the half through Elliot Morris and Price with his hat-trick - his 20th goal of the campaign.
Charlie Howard netted a late wonder goal for the students who might have got something out of the game on a different day.
In the other game played, Tregaron Turfs beat long time title contenders Hay St Marys 6-1.
Rhun Garner netted twice to put the hosts on the front foot before Jack Biggs reduced the deficit on the half hour and that’s the way it stayed till the break .
Tregaron seized the initiative again with a couple of early goals by Ryan Davies and they secured a comfortable win in the end with further strikes by Gwion Evans and substitute Joshua Taylor.