BARMOUTH & Dyffryn had to settle for a Central Wales North point as they were held to a 3-3 draw at Wern Mynach on Monday in a game that they should have won.
The Magpies led 3-1 on the hour but defensive lapses saw Waterloo Rovers fight back to take a share of the spoils.
The hosts took an early lead when Aaron Young’s cross was turned into the back of his own net by Ian MacLeod.
Young was also instrumental in their second goal when he played a neat one two with Leo Green for the latter to slot home.
Owain Richards pulled one back for the visitors but Sion Williams restored Barmouth’s two-goal cushion on the hour with an easy finish after keeper Jack Williams failed to collect a Ryan Williams thunderbolt.
Back came Waterloo as Steve Jones capitalised on a mix up at the back to make it 3-2 on the hour .
And worse was to come when Barmouth, who were applying all the pressure, conceded a late equaliser by Luke Evans.
Barmouth were beaten 4-3 at Forden United on Saturday.
Tywyn Bryncrug also threw away a two-goal lead when they were held to a 2-2 draw when they visited Meifod on Bank Holiday Monday.
Ryan Dean gave Tywyn an early lead and they surged further ahead on the quarter hour mark through Ryan Goddard.
Goddard was unlucky to score at the wrong end on the stroke of half time which gave Meifod the impetus to go on to grab a point with a late equaliser by Alun Hughes.
Tywyn also drew on Saturday, 1-1 against visitors Montgomery Town.