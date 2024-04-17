BARMOUTH & Dyffryn were denied a fifth win of their Central Wales North campaign when local rival Tywyn Bryncrug netted a stoppage time equaliser last night.
Playing on an immaculate Wern Mynach surface, the Magpies flew out of the blocks when the ball landed at Aaron Young’s feet and he fired past Tywyn keeper Sam Kelsey from the edge of the area with only two minutes on the clock.
That’s the way it stayed until the break with the hosts shaping up as the better team on the night.
Barmouth continued to impress after the turnaround but Tywyn kept going until the end and were rewarded with an equaliser when Aled Wyn Jones pounced on a mistake by home keeper David Jones to score.
Trewern United were no match for visitors Waterloo Rovers who ran out 4-0 winners on the night.
Skipper Gareth Turner led by example by opening their account on 18 minutes before Christian Webster gave them a two-goal buffer at the break on the stroke of half time.
Rovers continued to boss proceedings in the second stanza when Christopher Proctor made it 3-0 on the hour.
The hosts’ cause wasn’t helped when Jay Bishop was red carded on 66 minutes and the 10 men were made to pay when Owain Richards made it 4-0.
Dyffryn Banw beat visitors Abermule 2-0.