BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United extended their unbeaten run in the MMP Central Wales North to five matches with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Llanfyllin Town on Saturday.
After a goalless first half, Joe Soar broke the deadlock from the penalty spot on 50 minutes.
The Magpies quickly added a second seven minutes later, with 16-year-old Dewey Wright showing great composure to beat his marker and finish smartly.
The home side were dealt a setback when Ryan Jones received a second yellow card on 73 minutes, reducing Barmouth to 10 men. Llanfyllin capitalised to set up a tense finish, pulling a goal back through William Davies from the penalty spot, but the hosts held firm to secure the points.
Elsewhere, Dolgellau Reserves suffered a 4-0 defeat at Bishops Castle Town, while Llansantffraid Village won 3-0 at Four Crosses. Title favourites Carno beat Forden United 2-0, and Waterloo Rovers claimed a 4-2 away win at Welshpool Town.
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