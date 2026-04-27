TYWYN Bryncrug kept their Central Wales North slim title hopes alive with a 3–1 home victory over Llanfyllin Town on Saturday.
The hosts set the tone early and were rewarded after just 10 minutes when Nick Williams found the net to give Tywyn the lead. Their grip on the contest tightened midway through the half as Ronnie Lee turned the ball home to make it 2–0, leaving Llanfyllin with a mountain to climb.
Tywyn put the game beyond reach seven minutes into the second half. Iwan Richards finished clinically after neat build‑up play involving Aled Jones, extending the home advantage to three goals.
Llanfyllin were handed a lifeline with 15 minutes remaining when William Davies converted from the penalty spot, but Tywyn showed maturity to see out the closing stages. The victory leaves Bryncrug four points behind leaders Llansantffraid Village, with a game in hand.
The pacesetters continued their strong form with a 4–1 win away at Waterloo Rovers.
The hosts took a surprise lead through Max McLaughlin on 19 minutes and held that advantage until half‑time.
Llansantffraid hit back after the break, Delcio Jaime Neto levelling the score before a Hagi Drammeh penalty put them in front. Despite being reduced to 10 men when Sergio Gomes was sent off on the hour, the visitors pressed on, Elisah‑King Richards scoring twice to seal the points.
However, Carno remain hot favourites in the title race. They moved to within a point of the summit, with three games in hand, after a dominant 4–0 victory over Abermule, goals coming from Norton Collins (2), Keegan Bradley and Samuel Williams.
Barmouth & Dyffryn United extended their unbeaten run to four league games with a 2–0 win over Montgomery Town. Ossian Owen headed home powerfully from a Joe Soar corner on 34 minutes before 16‑year‑old Dewey Wright continued his impressive scoring run with the decisive second on 68 minutes.
Elsewhere, Four Crosses were emphatic in a 5–1 win over Dolgellau Reserves, while Bishops Castle Town ran out comfortable 8–0 winners against Dyffryn Banw, underlining their attacking strength.
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