TYWYN Bryncrug’s MMP Central Wales North title chase suffered a setback on Saturday after they went down 2-1 at Bishops Castle Town.
After a goalless first half, Tywyn edged in front on the hour mark when Aled Jones found the net, but their hopes were dashed late on as they were hit by a cruel double sucker punch. Mark Griffiths levelled matters from the penalty spot before Thomas Edwards struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner to turn the game on its head.
League leaders Carno continued their impressive form by collecting three points on the road at Waterloo Rovers after getting off to a flying start. Norton Collins and Llewelyn Jerman both struck early to put the visitors firmly in control.
Thomas Ellis gave the hosts hope when he pulled one back after 59 minutes, but Collins restored Carno’s two-goal advantage with his second of the afternoon 10 minutes from time to seal the win.
Second-placed Llansantffraid Village were in ruthless mood as they swept aside Dyffryn Banw 8-1, with Callum Wilson leading the way with an impressive four-goal haul. Barmouth & Dyffryn United were also clinical in front of goal as they edged past hosts Four Crosses 5-3.
The Foxen Manor side opened the scoring through Isaac Dawson from the penalty spot after Lewis Birch had earlier missed a spot-kick. Sion Williams and Dewey Wright replied for the Magpies to turn the game around and give them the lead at the interval.
Reuben Coslett-Hughes equalised on 68 minutes, but the visitors responded positively once again with further goals by Osian Ephraim, Ossian Owen and Wright. Rhys Owen added a late third goal for the hosts.
A brace apiece from Jack Williams and Thomas Halliday guided Montgomery Town to a comfortable 4-1 victory away at Dolgellau Reserves, who replied through Jayden Roberts.
It finished all square between Llanfyllin Town and visiting Berriew. The Cae Llwyn side were gifted the lead through a Charlie Evans own goal and doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time courtesy of Unai Sanches Galan.
Berriew responded strongly after the break, with Richard Davies scoring a quick-fire double around the hour mark to earn his side a deserved share of the spoils.
Saturday’s fixtures: Bishops Castle Town v Dyffryn Banw; Barmouth & Dyffryn United v Montgomery Town; Carno v Abermule; Waterloo Rovers v Llansantffraid Village; Tywyn Bryncrug v Llanfyllin Town; Dolgellau Reserves v Four Crosses.
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