TYWYN Bryncrug’s hopes of clinching the MMP Central Wales North title suffered another blow on Wednesday evening as they were held to a dramatic 1-1 draw by local rivals Barmouth & Dyffryn United.
The Magpies were the stronger side for long spells and came close to opening the scoring on a couple of occasions, only to see efforts dramatically cleared off the line. Their pressure finally told on 17 minutes when 16-year-old Dewey Wright showed great composure to put the visitors ahead and net his 10th goal in nine games.
Barmouth looked on course to claim a deserved three points and further dent Tywyn’s title challenge, but the hosts snatched a share of the spoils late on. Substitute Cullen Rodgers proved the hero off the bench, firing home an equaliser deep into stoppage time to rescue a point for Tywyn.
Elsewhere, Llansantffraid Village moved to the top of the table with an emphatic 4-0 home win over Abermule. Stephen O’Neil, Muhamed Mane Intchasso and a brace from Elijah‑King Richards sealed a convincing victory that lifted them into first place.
Llansantffraid now lead by a single point, but second-placed Carno remain firmly in the hunt with three games in hand, while Waterloo Rovers sit just three points off the pace having two matches in hand. Tywyn, meanwhile, now trail the leaders by four points with only one game in hand, leaving their title hopes hanging by a thread.
In the night’s other fixture, Berriew came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory away at Forden United. The hosts struck early through Jake Mann, but the visitors turned the contest around in the second half thanks to two goals from Richard Davies, securing all three points.
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