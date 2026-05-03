THE race for the North Wales Coast West Premier title took another twist on Saturday as leaders Menai Bridge Tigers were held to a 1-1 draw at Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs.
The islanders made a dream start, Matthew Jones striking inside the opening minute, but veteran Iwan Jones ensured the hosts earned a share of the spoils with a well-taken penalty on the hour.
The draw keeps Menai Bridge two points clear at the top, although Nantlle Vale remain firmly in contention with a game in hand after not featuring over the weekend. Nefyn also strengthened their title credentials, sitting just two points off the lead with two games in hand following a 4-2 win at Cemaes Bay.
Cemaes had taken an early lead through Iolo Hughes, but Nefyn responded in style. Goals from 16-year-old Deio Jones, Tomi Evans and Steffan Toplis turned the contest around, giving the visitors a 3-1 half-time advantage. Evans added his second early in the second half — his 24th league goal of the campaign — before an own goal from Iwan Griffiths offered late consolation.
Penrhyndeudraeth were involved in one of the games of the day, edging a seven-goal thriller 4-3 at Boded. Gwion Davies gave the Cocklemen the lead, but Justin Williams and Tom Kelly put Boded ahead at the break. Cai Henshaw levelled on 68 minutes, only for Asa Thomas to restore the hosts’ lead. Cedri Jones equalised once more before Henshaw struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner.
Elsewhere, Talysarn Celts ran riot in a 6-0 victory at Llannerch-y-Medd, the goals scored by Tomos Williams, Glyn Hughes-Thomas, Jac Jones, Owain Glyn and Aled Jones (2) while Bontnewydd beat Gwalchmai 4-1 thanks to Cai Williams, Jac Thompson (2) and Adam Jones.
Mynydd Llandegai also impressed, defeating Llanberis 5-2, with Leon Buckland scoring a hat-trick.
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