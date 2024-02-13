BARMOUTH & Dyffryn were on a hiding to nothing when they visited runaway league leaders Kerry who ran out 9-0 winners on Saturday.
Barmouth’s young side gave it their all but Kerry are a very strong outfit and hot favourites to take the title.
A Shane McKeown own goal after just three minutes helped Kerry on their way and they raced to a 5-0 lead at the break thanks to Barry Bellis and a Richard Davies hat-trick.
Kerry, who are seven points clear of second placed Berriew having played four fewer games, improved their goal difference with another four goals after the break by Glynn Coney, Matthew Mumford and substitute Luke Mumford (2).
Waterloo Rovers stage a stirring late comeback to take a share of the spoils against visitors Montgomery Town.
Thomas Evans and Josh Evans gave Town the edge at the break but the hosts reduced the deficit when Thomas Ellis slotted home a 60th minute penalty.
Lee Jones restored the visitors’ two-goal buffer 10 minutes later and they seemed destined to take the three points.
But, with three minutes remaining of the 90, Sam Evans struck to make it 3-2 and, in a grandstand finish, the hosts were awarded another penalty which was once again calmly converted by Ellis.