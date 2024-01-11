Tywyn Bryncrug, who have a number of games in hand on the teams above them, recorded a 5-0 win at Dyffryn Banw in the Central Wales North on Saturday.
There was little to choose between the two teams in the first half, the dependable Tom Allen giving the visitors the lead on 39 minutes.
But Tywyn shifted through the gears after the turnaround with goals by Jordan Rodgers, Joe Soar, Nick Williams and Allen with his second of the afternoon to make it seven goals in nine league outings.
Tywyn now trail leaders Kerry by 18 points but have five games in hand.