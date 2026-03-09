PWLLHELI have strengthened their squad with the mid‑season arrival of Sion Roberts from Blaenau Ffestiniog, the highly rated forward making his debut in Saturday’s 2–2 draw away at Connah’s Quay Town in the Lock Stock Ardal North West.
Roberts’ versatility is expected to be a major asset as Pwllheli push through the second half of the campaign.
The 19‑year‑old arrives with an impressive pedigree. After standout spells with Bala Town’s U15 and U16 academy sides, he broke into senior football at Blaenau at the start of the 2023–24 season, marking his debut with a goal in a 3–1 Welsh Cup defeat to CPD Boded. What followed was a remarkable scoring return: 45 goals in 69 appearances for the Quarrymen.
Roberts played a major role in Blaenau’s Tier 5 North Wales Coast West Division One title last term and produced two goals in their 5–1 NWCFA Junior Challenge Cup final triumph over Caergybi. He finished the 2024–25 campaign with 22 goals, ending as joint fourth‑highest scorer in the division.
He had already notched 13 goals this season for the Cae Clyd outfit before choosing to step up to Tier 3 football with Pwllheli, becoming the second Blaenau player to do so in quick succession. Deio Williams, who made the same move earlier this year, has hit the ground running with two goals in his first two games.
Williams was on target again at Deeside Stadium on Saturday, giving Pwllheli the lead before Cian Pritchard continued his red‑hot form with his eighth goal in five matches. Connah’s Quay Town hit back through Edward Brown just after the hour, but Pwllheli looked set for all three points—until deep into added time.
In the 96th minute, Toby Lemon broke home hearts with a dramatic equaliser.
Comments
