BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United produced their best performance and first win of the MMP Central Wales North league campaign against Abermule on Saturday.
The Magpies are going through a rebuilding phase after winning promotion to the tier three Ardal North East last season but pulling out of the competition at the last minute citing the loss several key players and the struggle to replace them.
The were accepted back into the Central Wales North fold and there are signs now that it’s starting to come together.
The Wern Mynach hosts started on the front foot on Saturday and took a seventh minute lead when the visitors failed to clear a corner by Aarron Young, the ball falling to Andy Papirnyk to guide a curler from the edge of the area past keeper Rhys Jones.
They doubled their advantage on the half hour, when teenager Young made ground to the edge of the area and fired past Jones.
And it was game over when Sion Williams, the club’s player of the month for October, finished from close range moments into the second half.
Up next it a tricky trip to mid-table Berriew on Friday evening where Barmouth will have to step it up again.