BARMOUTH & Dyffryn suffered defeat number 10 of the Central Wales North campaign when they were beaten 4-0 at Abermule on Saturday.
After an evenly-contested first half with Adam Puton’s goal the only difference between the two sides, the hosts controlled proceedings after the break.
Aron James doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute before Michael Humphreys bagged a brace to take his tally to nine league goals for the season.
Tywyn Bryncrug had to settle for a point after an entertaining 2-2 draw against visitors Waterloo Rovers, who took the lead through Matthew Brasnell on the half hour.
The hosts hit back with goals either side of the break by Aled Jones and Iwan Richards but couldn’t hold on to their lead as Thomas Ellis converted a 67th minute penalty to take a share of the spoils.
Martyn Ziemann’s strike early in the second half sealed Bishops Castle’s win against visitors Meifod who spurned an opportunity to nick a draw when Zakh Ward-Penn-Harrigan missed a stoppage time penalty.
A Will Howard hat-trick and strikes by Robert Weir and Thomas Evans saw Four Crosses to a comfortable 5-0 win against visitors Llanfyllin Town whilst Jack Williams’ 51st minute strike was all that separated hosts Montgomery Town and Berriew.
Oli Lewis’ goal on 67 minutes proved to be the decisive moment as visitors Carno came out on tops in the mid-table clash against Trewern United.