BARMOUTH & Dyffryn’s young side put up a spirited fight against a strong Berriew outfit who ran out 4-1 winners in a Central Wales North clash at Wern Mynach on Saturday.
The Magpies took an early lead through Kyle Jones and kept the third-place visitors at bay until the stroke of half time when Iwan Walsh equalised.
Barmouth’s man of the match Elis Hughes (Dominic Vacher)
Tomas Jones gave Berriew the lead early in the second half before Spencer Roberts increased their advantage from the penalty spot on the hour.
The hosts’ Ryan Williams was given his marching orders with 12 minutes remaining and the visitors took advantage with a late fourth goal by Dylan Tilsley.