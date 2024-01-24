BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United can feel hard done by after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Trewern United on Saturday in a Central Wales North game that they definitely should have taken something from.
Jamie Dockerty gave the visitors a 10th minute lead after the Magpies failed to deal with a corner but they were back on level terms five minutes later when 18-year-old Aaron Young struck a spectacular 30 yarder into the bottom corner.
The hosts were seeing plenty of the ball and looked the most like source of the next goal but it was Trewern who took the lead against the run of play courtesy of a Luke Francis penalty.
Tywyn Bryncrug also suffered a home defeat, 3-1 at the hands of Four Crosses. Aled Jones gave the hosts the lead on 17 minutes but Four Crosses hit back with a couple of penalties scored by Thomas Evans and Thomas Ellis before the break.
Ben Simms increased their lead early in the second half and they held on for the win despite seeing Tom Kilvert sent off in the 82nd minute.