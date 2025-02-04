BELOW strength Barmouth & Dyffryn picked up a battling point at second placed Four Crosses in the Central Wales League North on Saturday.
Coming on the back of the 4-0 quarter final victory in the Emrys Morgan Cup against Felinfach the previous week, Barmouth boss Ceri Roberts is delighted with his side’s progress: “I’m very happy with an away point at high flying Four Crosses.
“On another day we might even have nicked it to be honest, as we missed a couple of really good opportunities.
“Once Ossian Owen equalised in the 41st minute we remained in the driving seat and piled on the pressure.
“With three regulars missing in Lonny Chesworth, Ryan Jones and Bobby Griffith, it was never going to be easy, but the lads stepped up and showed character as we continue to progress with each passing week.”
Four Crosses, who trail leaders Forden United by a point, took the lead through Ben Simms on 26 minutes.
Ossian Owen replied on the stroke of half time and the momentum was with the Magpies in the second half but the hosts’ defence held firm.
Tywyn Bryncrug also had to settle for a point after an entertaining game against Berriew, which could have gone either way, ended in a 2-2 draw.
Jacob Meredith nudged the visitors ahead on the quarter hour mark but Cullen Rodgers hit back for Tywyn midway through the half.
Tomas Jones gave Berriew the lead for the second time on 39 minutes but Aled Wyn Jones netted the hosts’ second equaliser in first half stoppage time.
Leaders Forden United were held to a 2-2 draw against Waterloo Rovers.
Other resulst: Bishops Castle Town 1 Montgomery Town 7; Carno 2 Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 1; Llanfyllin Town 2 Dyffryn Banw 2.