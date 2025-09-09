TYWYN Bryncrug are moving up the MMP Central Wales League North table after sealing their third win on the bounce against Welshpool Town on Saturday.
After drawing their first game against Dolgellau Reserves, Tywyn won their next three games by the same 2-1 margin, against Llansantffraid Village, Trewern United and now Welshpool.
There was little to choose between the two teams until Aaron Rodgers gave the hosts the lead just before the hour mark.
Boosted by that breakthrough, Tywyn pushed for more reward and doubled their advantage through Nick Williams on 81 minutes after good work by Aled Jones.
It left precious little time for the visitors to get back into it.
Welshpool substitute Harry Jones pulled one back in stoppage time but it was too little too late with Tywyn now looking to extend their unbeaten run when they host Forden United this Saturday.
After two defeats in succession, Barmouth & Dyffryn United returned to winning ways with a hard fought 1-0 win against Dyffryn Banw.
The Magpies were comfortable in and out of possession but it took a while to break the deadlock at the Wern.
A well-worked team move on 67 minutes was finished by Andrew Papirnyk on his first start of the season.
Man of the match Leo Green provided the assist.
Papirnyk’s afternoon was soured when he picked up second caution in stoppage time.
Barmouth now turn their attention to Saturday’s home match against Trewern United who they beat in the final of the CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup at the end of last season
Carno scored four unanswered goals against visitors Trewern United, Sean Wild, Leo Arzu, Joshua Hartrick and Llywelyn Jerman the scorers.
Thomas Halliday netted a late equaliser for Montgomery Town against Bishops Castle Town, the match at Clostanymur ending in a 3-3 draw.
