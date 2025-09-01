TYWYN Bryncrug Reserves sealed their first win of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League campaign with four unanswered goals against visitors Llanilar Reserves on Saturday.
A Ben Holt penalty on five minutes was all that separated the two teams at the break despite Tywyn’s dominance.
They reaped their reward in the second half with goals by Jamie Pymm (2) and Holt.
Early leaders Talybont made it three wins out of three with another comfortable win.
They beat Padarn United 5-0 last time out and picked up another three points by the same margin at Corris United.
The visitors were rock solid at the back, dangerous going forward, and relentless from the first whistle.
Harley Lawton set them on their way with the opening goal on 10 minutes and they continued to press with goals by Michael Fitzpatrick and Harry Whalley before the break.
Kenneth Williams made it 4-0 on the hour and with the pressure building, Corrris’ Jake Hinge netted an own goal five minutes later
Special mentions to keeper Matthew Toy for another clean sheet and Ciaran Evans with his fourth assist in two games.
Penparcau produced a brilliant response to last week’s disappointing draw to run out 6-0 winners against Llanon.
Arky started brightly, and on 17 minutes Liam Lewis opened the scoring to settle the nerves.
Just before the half-time break, Matty Davies doubled their lead to give them control going into the interval.
The second half began in the same fashion, with Gytis Pivnickas getting himself on the scoresheet early on.
Then, in a blistering spell around the 60-minute mark, Davies and Pivnickas struck in quick succession to put the game well beyond doubt.
The icing on the cake came in the 83rd minute, when Mark Gornall unleashed an unstoppable shot from 35 yards to seal a convincing victory.
