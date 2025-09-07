PENPARCAU maintained their unbeaten start to their Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League campaign with a comfortable 5-0 win against visitors Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves on Friday.
Arky were solid at the back again and clinical going forward with Matthew Davies giving them an early lead.
Callum Evans doubled their advantage after getting on the end of a Mark Gornall before the break.
Davies made it 3-0 from the penalty spot on the hour before turning provider to set up James Fox for the fourth.
Gornall put the icing on the cake in the closing stages after linking up with Leo Davies.
Padarn United produced their best performance of the season to date to beat Llanilar Reserves 3-1 on Saturday.
Steve Jones and Owen Griffiths put them in the driving seat at the break and they surged further ahead moments into the second half through Joseph Balla.
Jamie Ling netted a late consolation.
Padarn manager Peter Bentham said: “Great result for the lads today. The mentality going into the game was different from our previous fixtures.
“They showed the desire and fight needed to get the result.
“My player of the match today has to be Billy Platt. Although Nick Jarvis was solid defensively and deserves the mention, Billy had a captain’s performance.
“From the moment he turned up, he was motivated to make sure we got the win today.”
