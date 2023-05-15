TYWYN Bryncrug suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat at Llansantffraid Village in their final outing of the season on Friday evening.
Roberts Carruthers fired the hosts ahead on 11 minutes and they were given another boost when Sion Ellis netted an own goal six minutes later.
Matthew Williams and Liam Pickstock added to Tywyn’s misery before the break with the latter bagging his brace on 51 minutes to give the home side a commanding 5-0 lead.
Tywyn, to their credit, kept plugging away and were rewarded with a Tom Allen consolation goal in stoppage time.
In the other match played on Friday evening, a Sean Wilde double gave Carno the edge against visitors Dyffryn Banw who hit back late on through Joe Evans.
Forden United were beaten 2-0 at home in their final outing of the season on Saturday.
Scott Beddoes gave Trewern United the edge at the break with Byron Edwards making sure of the points on 71 minutes when he fired past home keeper Jared Pugh.
It was honours even in the other game played, Four Crosses held to a 1-1 draw at Meifod with both goals scored late in an even encounter at Cwm Teg.
The points seemed to be in the bag when Will Howard nudged the visitors ahead on 87 minutes but Zakh Ward-Penn-Harrigan levelled moments later.