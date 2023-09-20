TYWYN Bryncrug maintained their solid start to the Central Wales League North campaign with a battling 3-2 win at Forden United courtesy of a late winner by Joe Soar.
After a goalless first half, the game sprang into life with goals by Harvey Gill and Daniel McWhinnie for Forden and replies by Aled Wyn Jones and Tom Aled before Soar settled matters.
Barmouth & Dyffryn are still searching for their first win, beaten 3-1 at Llanfyllin Town with all the goals coming in the first half.
16-year-old Kyle Jones gave the Magpies the lead on 20 minutes but Town hit back strongly before the break with killer goals by Williams Davies, Rob Evans and Sam Owen.
Other results: Abermule 4 Dyffryn Banw 1; Bishops Castle 0 Berriew 2; Four Crosses 4 Carno 1; Kerry 6 Waterloo Rovers 1