TYWYN Bryncrug moved up to seventh in the Central Wales League North table after beating hosts Llanfyllin Town in a 10-goal thriller on Saturday.
Tywyn, who drew 1-1 with local rivals Barmouth & Dyffryn United in midweek, took the lead through Mahmoud Bashdar Sardasht on 20 minutes after a pretty even start to the match at Cae Llwyn.
It stayed that way until a flurry of goals late in the half.
Michael Davies equalised on 42 minutes before David Jenkins restored Tywyn’s lead two minutes later.
But there was still time for Llanfyllin to hit back again, Davies with his second of the afternoon in added on time.
The thrills continued after the break as Sam Norwood gave the home side the lead for the first time on 53 minutes.
Time for Tywyn to show their fighting spirit and they did just that with goals by Ryan Dean and Aaron Rodgers to take the lead once more at 4-3 by the hour mark.
The result continued to be in the balance until another late flurry of goals in second half stoppage time.
Dean bagged his brace with Nick Williams also adding to Tywyn’s tally before William Davies netted a very late fourth for Llanfyllin.
Barmouth were beaten 2-1 at sixth placed Abermule with all the goals scored in the first half.
Adam Putson and Michael Humphreys put the hosts in the driving seat with Rob Griffiths hitting back for the Magpies who had their chances in the second half to get back on level terms.
Four Crosses won by the same scoreline against visitors Carno with all the goals again scored in the first half.
Joe Wilkinson broke the deadlock for the hosts on the quarter hour mark with Ben Simms doubling their advantage eight minutes later.
Llewelyn Jarman pulled one back for Carno deep into first half stoppage time and that’s the it stayed with defences on top after the break.
Goals by Martyn Ziemann (2) and Toby Mills sealed Bishops Castle Town’s 3-1 victory at Dyffryn Banw.
The Cae Morfa hosts pulled one back through Joe Evans.