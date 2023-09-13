TYWYN Bryncrug dropped their first Central Wales North points of the campaign as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Four Crosses who have also made an impressive start to the season.
All the goals came in the opening half hour or so with visitors Tywyn taking the lead through Aled Wyn Jones in the first minute.
Ben Simms equalised moments later but Tywyn nudged ahead again on five minutes through David Jenkins.
A remarkable first half continued with Jordan Dean netting the hosts’ second equaliser in the 33rd minutes.
The second half was a quieter affair with both defences on top.
Results, 9 September: Berriew 5 Bishops Castle 0; Carno 1 Kerry 3; Dyffryn Banw 2 Llanfyllin Town 1; Four Crosses 2 Tywyn Bryncrug 2; Montgomery Town 2 Waterloo Rovers 2.