TYWYN Bryncrug maintained their 100 per cent start to the Central Wales North campaign by hitting double figures against visitors Trewern United.
Ryan Dean and Aled Jones put the hosts in the driving seat inside half an hour and they were out of sight when Jones netted his second of the afternoon, a stoppage time penalty with the visitors’ Ryan Gardner given his marching orders.
Tywyn made the most of the extra man with Tom Allen, Iwan Richards, Ethan Rodgers (3), David Jenkins, and James Morgan securing their fifth straight win of the campaign.
Barmouth & Dyffryn were denied a first win of the Central Wales North season by a stoppage time equaliser for Llanfyllin Town by Lewis Birch.
Ryan Williams struck twice in the second half to give the Magpies a two-goal lead despite being reduced to 10 men on 16 minutes when Ryan Jones was red carded.
Birch equalised for the visitors with eight minutes to go and with the 10 men tiring he denied them the win with his second of the afternoon it the fourth minute of added time.