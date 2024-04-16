TYWYN Bryncrug will be encouraged by their performance at the home of the Central Wales North runaway league leaders on Saturday with unbeaten Kerry made to sweat for their 2-0 win.
The hosts have now won 20 of their 21 games which sees them 10 points clear of Montgomery Town whilst also having the advantage of two games in hand.
Not only having to face the champions elect, Tywyn had to adapt to a late change of venue as their Cae Chwarae pitch was waterlogged.
The difficulty of the task was highlighted when Matthew Mumford made it 1-0 on the quarter hour mark, the Lambs’ 100th league goal of the campaign.
Another incredible statistic followed on the half hour when Richard Davies doubled their tally to score in his 30th consecutive game.
Credit to the visitors, the defended resolutely and will take heart from the performance going into the final games of the season.
Second placed Montgomery Town did what they could to keep Kerry honest with a 4-2 win at Forden United.
The visitors took an eighth minute lead through Thomas Evans but were pegged back by Alistair Williams’ equaliser on 34 minutes.
Substitute Robert Hartshorn restored the visitors’ advantage on the stroke of half time and added another early in the second half.
Thomas Halliday made it 4-1 with his 18th goal of the campaign before the hour.
Williams bagged his second of the afternoon to reduce the deficit on 69 minutes but Town held on comfortably for the win.
Four Crosses ran out 3-1 winners at Meifod after taking a one-goal lead into the break through Archie Burton.
Andrew Gwilt equalised on 52 minutes but the visitors shifted through the gears with a second goal by Burton and a Ben Simms strike on the 90 to take the points.
Carno won by the odd goal in five at Bishops Castle after racing to a three-goal lead through Geraint Jones (2) and Samuel Barker.
Alex Jones reduced the deficit on 77 minutes and they scored another to set up a nervous finale for Carno but they ran out of time.
Bottom-of-the-table Llanfyllin Town produced a spirited display against visitors Abermule who shaded the game 2-1.
Llion Price gave the hosts the lead on the half hour and the hope that they could go on to secure their second win of the campaign but a couple of Michael Humphres goals after the break put an end to that.
Rhodri Davies netted the only goal as Dyffryn Banw nicked a 1-0 win at Trewern United.
Fixtures: Friday - Carno v Meifod; Berriew v Waterloo. Saturday - Montgomery v Four Crosses; Dyffryn Banw v Barmouth; Bishops Castle v Llanfyllin; Kerry v Forden; Tywyn v Abermule.